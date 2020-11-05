Six injured in acid attack during scuffle between two groups in Kalyan, two held

Six people were injured in an acid attack which took place during a scuffle between two groups over a minor dispute in Netavli area of Kalyan. The incident took place on Thursday afternoon. A case has been registered at Kolsewadi police station in Kalyan, while two have been arrested in this matter.

On Wednesday, the clashes took place between two neighbours Mehjabin Abid Ansari and Renu Mandal over a house within their premises. A non-cognizible case was reported at the local police station, by one of these groups. However, on Thursday, the two groups again clashed over the same issue, following the acid attack.

"In this incident, a group of six locals got injured in the acid attack. They were present at the spot during the dispute, which turned to big clash leading to physical attacks on each another. Mehjabin Ansari, Lalita Vishwakarma, Tinku Mandal, Renu Mandal, Tabbasum Ansari and one more local whose name is not yet identified, were injured. All the injured were taken to the Kalyan's Rukminibai hospital," said a police official from Kolsewadi police station.

According to the police official, among the injured victims Mehjabin and Lalita have suffered major injuries, while others escaped with minor burn injuries. However, during investigation the police have discovered that the acid attack was done by one of Renu's family member, Tinku Mandal, due to his anger against Ansari.

"Both the accused has been arrested by the police, and further investigation is on. While, the Mehjabin who has received 15 percent burn injuries, she is stable and undergoing medical treatment," informed police.

Both the victims and accused are the residents of Anandnagar, near Metro Mall, in Netavli area of Kalyan.