SIT to probe Satara fake mark sheets racket, says Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | PTI

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will probe a racket in Satara in which bogus mark sheets were sold to students to obtain admission in a local private medical college.

He also announced in the assembly the transfer of a deputy superintendent of police and another official for not investigating the racket properly.

Fadnavis said major corruption was involved in getting students admission on the basis of bogus documents. He identified three people in this regard and said a thorough probe will be conducted to identify the culprits and punish them.

He alleged that the police had not investigated the case properly despite one Nilesh Mane providing all the details. The investigation will cover the role of the deputy superintendent and another official and its report will be submitted within one month.

BJP legislator Jaykumar Gore had raised the issue in the House and also named the medical institute that allegedly supplied fake mark sheets and also migration certificates on the basis of which admissions were obtained.

Read Also General Manager Central Railway inspects Satara-Pune Section on Pune Division