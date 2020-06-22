Sisters who ran away after losing grocery money rescued

A 12-year-old girl and her 7- year-old sister were reunited with their parents within 24 hours after they ran away in fear as they had lost Rs 500 given to them for grocery shopping, police in Maharashtra's Thane district said on Monday.

The parents had filed a missing complaint in Shivaji Nagar police station in Ambernath and the Ulhasnagar unit of Thane Crime Branch was also brought in to help trace the girls, an official said.

"They were found in Ambernath on Sunday and reunited with their parents," an official said.