Sion-Panvel Highway In Shambles; Motorists Bear The Brunt | FPJ

Traffic snarls jammed Sion-Panvel highway in Nerul and Belapur on Tuesday owing to countless potholes formed in the past few days. The traffic from Panvel and Kharghar was diverted to Palm Beach Road. The majority of motorists who use the highway said that the flyover in Uran Fata is dangerous due to potholes.

The work of repairing the highway was taken up by the PWD around four years ago. On many stretches, though, the work has not been completed.

Traffic moves in slow pace

As a result, a distance of five minutes takes nearly 30 minutes. Another congested stretch these days is between the Bank of India signal and the Hiranandani signal in Kharghar, as the Panvel Municipal Corporation is filling potholes.

Sharada Shah, a lawyer commuting to Mumbai from Belapur, said that she was stuck in traffic for a very long time and that it took her half an hour to reach Nerul from her home which is five minutes away.