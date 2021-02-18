Mumbai: Sion Hospital Assistant Dean, aide held for accepting Rs 18.5L for PG admission from Hyderabad doctor

The Sion Police arrested assistant dean of Lokmanya Tilak General Hospital (Sion Hospital) and his aide for allegedly duping another doctor on the pretext of getting admission in post-graduation (PG) medical course. According to the police, Dr Rakesh Verma was arrested on Monday after a Hyderabad-based doctor alleged that Verma along with his associates allegedly accepted Rs 18.5 lakh for his admission.

On Monday the Sion police took Verma's custody from the jail, he along with his associate Rajesh Guha have been arrested in the case while their another accomplice Pankaj Dube is still at large.

They were produced before the court and remanded police custody till February 20.

According to the statement of Dr Deepakkumar Edla, 36, who is the complainant in the case, in August last year, Dubey had called him and offered admission from a Mumbai based medical college from government quota and allegedly demanded Rs 1.4 crore, since the rate was too high he ignored Dubey's offer. Days later he again called Edla and demanded Rs 90 lakh and finally settled for Rs 70 lakh.

Edla completed his MBBS from Russia in 2010 and has worked in several prominent hospitals in Hyderabad. In January last year he appeared for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) (postgraduate) cleared it, said police.

As per Edla's statement to the police, in August last year, he came to Mumbai and met Verma and Guha and after submitting his NEET score card and certificates to Guha he also paid a total 18.5 lakh to Guha and Dubey in installments.

For the next several months nothing happened when Edla tried asking both Guha and Dubey stopped entertaining him. Meanwhile in December he read in newspapers about Verma's arrest for duping a doctor on the pretext of PG admission and decided to approach the police.

Following the complaint we have registered an offence under the IPC sections of cheating and forgery along with 120 B (criminal conspiracy) and arrested Verma and Guha, said a police officer.

In the third week of December, Sion police arrested Verma for allegedly accepting Rs 50 lakh from a Pune based female doctor on the pretext of admission in a post-graduation course.