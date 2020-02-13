Singing national anthem before any public programme will be made compulsory in all colleges: Uday Samant

Mumbai: Singing national anthem before any public programme will be made compulsory in all colleges of Maharashtra from February 19, as directed by Uday Samant, higher and technical education minister of Maharashtra.

There is no government resolution (GR) yet on this and Samant announced the decision in a meeting at Pune on Wednesday.

Samant stated a decision has been taken that the national anthem should be sung before college work starts. This practice will begin from February 19 on the occasion of Shiv Jayanti.

In January, Samant had directed all colleges and universities in Maharashtra to play the National Anthem at the beginning of their public programmes. A letter will be issued to all colleges by February 19. It will infuse a sense of national pride in young students.