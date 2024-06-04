'Simple Imprisonment Till The Rising Of The Sun': Former Journalist Convicted For Threatening RPF Constable At Kalyan Railway Station 11 Years Ago | FPJ

A 60-year-old former journalist reporting on crime was recently convicted of committing nuisance at Kalyan railway station by threatening a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable 11 years ago. The judicial magistrate (first class, railway court) Swayam Chopda sentenced the accused (identified as Shrimati Soni in the order) to “simple imprisonment till the rising of the sun”.

Considering Soni’s age, the court said that the trial in the case took more than 10 years and she appeared regularly before the court, showing repentance for her act. The court held, “Threatening the RPF personnel of getting him sacked from his job is not less than a serious crime.”

Soni had visited Kalyan railway station on August 23, 2013, to assist her son Mukesh board the Pawan Express. As the train was very crowded, Mukesh was trying hard to board amid the crowd, when the RPF constable restrained him. The constable found Mukesh’s movements suspicious and questioned him. However, Mukesh had used derogatory words to counter the questioning, following which he was arrested.

On finding out about her son, Soni had rushed to the spot and told the constable that she would make him lose his job. A case was registered against her and the son for causing nuisance. At the police station, the duo shouted and tried to enter the inspector’s chamber. Soni had also flashed her ID card, which was seized. The prosecution had examined three witnesses and all of them had supported the case.