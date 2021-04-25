SII CEO Adar Poonawalla has assured 'maximum support' to Maharashtra in scaling up vaccination: Uddhav Thackeray's Office

"We are proud to have a world-class institution like Serum Institute of India in our state and we look forward to a strategic partnership for the safety of our citizens from COVID-19," it added.

Maharashtra has been consistently reporting over 60,000 coronavirus cases daily, as India grapples with the second wave of the virus.

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 67,160 new coronavirus cases, while the death figure declined to 676. With over 65,000 new cases, the total active cases in the state reached 6,94,480. As many as 63,928 people have died in the state so far as Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state by the pandemic. The total caseload in the state has reached 42,28,836, while a total of 34,68,610 patients have recovered from the disease so far.