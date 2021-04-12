Significant dip in people without masks in the city

After continuous action against those roaming in a public place without a mask, the number of offenders seems to have declined drastically. From 20,000 to 21,000 offenders penalised every day on an average by the BMC, the Mumbai Police and volunteers at various railway stations, the number of the offenders has now dropped to a little over 3,500.

On April 11, total Rs 7.34 lakh was collected from 3,672 offenders who were caught without face masks in public places.

The Mumbai civic body, Mumbai Police and volunteers at railway stations jointly on March 26 collected a total fine of Rs 38.52 lakh in a single day from 19,262 people were caught without face masks. On March 20, they managed to catch 21,420 violators who were roaming without face masks in public spaces and collected over 42 lakh from them as fines.

From making masks mandatory to restricting crowds, the BMC has beefed up surveillance and enforcement measures to contain the virus spread. However, the number of offenders that increased in February stagnated and kept hovering between 21000 and 22,000 till March 20.

Till February 22, 2021, a total of Rs 33.06 crore had been collected from 16.35 lakh violators penalised by BMC, police and marshals at various railway stations. The fine amount has increased to Rs 44.49 crore on March 20. And on March 26, the fine amount has increased to Rs 46.87 crores.

As on April 11, a fine amount of Rs 51.46 crore was collected from 25.53 lakh violators.