Sight To Behold! Mumbaikars Out For A Morning Walk At SGNP Spot Herd Of Deers; Video Goes Viral

Residents of Mumbai, who were at Sanjay Gandhi National Park for a morning walk, were treated to a delightful sight of a herd of deer. The sight was definitely one to behold and made the people stop in their tracks and revel in the sight. Some even fished out their phones to record the moment. It has been going viral since it surfaced on social media.

The video which was uploaded by Twitter user on Tuesday showed that people had halted their activities as soon as they spotted one deer pass by. Just when they were going to turn around, a herd came through in a queue dashing through the road.

The persons recording the video could be heard marvelling at the number of deer they spotted.

Morning walkers at Borivali National Park today morning had a mind blowing sighting of deers 🦌 👌 @susantananda3 pic.twitter.com/bvhddqbfDw — Dipak Pujari (@PujariDipak) July 25, 2023

The video was also shared by another media portal on Twitter eliciting funny and commending responses from the netizens. One user asked whether the deers had spotted actor Salman Khan there. The joke sparks from the infamous blackbuck case. Meanwhile others were marvelling at the sight as well and shared more visuals.

A Twitter user wrote, "It's a very pleasant site. This is very common sight for morning walkers of SGNP. I have a number of such videos."

