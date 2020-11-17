Sigh of relief: Mira Bhayandar reports zero COVID-19 deaths in last 5 days, recovery rate crosses 94%

In a major sigh of relief for the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC), the twin-city has not reported any fresh Covid-19 fatality in the past five days, even as 20 new cases pushed the tally of cumulative positive cases to 23,393 till Monday.

In sharp contrast to 153 deaths reported last month, the MBMC has registered 25 Covid-19 fatalities in the first half of November. The MBMC’s health department has been focusing on keeping the death rate as low as possible, by implementing the strategy of early detection and better clinical management at its health care facilities across the twin-city.

Meanwhile, the number of recovered patients has also crossed the 22,000 mark on Friday to touch 22,094 which has ensured that the recovery rate continues to hover above 94.4 percent of those infected by the Sars-Cov-2 virus.