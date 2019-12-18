Siddhivinayak underground Metro-III station excavation work is 100% complete

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) has completed yet another milestone in its Metro-III works: that of Siddhivinayak underground station at Prabhadevi. MMRCL, on Wednesday, confirmed that the excavation and piling works of underground Siddhivinayak

station is over. This particular station of Metro-III will be crucial since it will provide direct connectivity to one of the Mumbai's most visited and popular temples in the name of Lord Ganesha.

Every day around 20,000 devotees visit the temple, while the number of devotees visiting the temple on Tuesdays is more than 50,000.

Therefore, providing connectivity through the metro network is believed directly help these many devotees. At present, commuters of central and western suburbs have to get down at Dadar railway station and take a cab or bus to reach the temple.

This paper had reported that considering significant passenger flow on this station on daily basis, the temple authority wants a kiosk or

separate counter so that needy people seeking medical help from Siddhivinayak temple authority can just fill i the form at those counters instead of coming to the temple office all the way. The idea is to make the medical help provided by the temple simpler and easier. Besides

this, MMRCL also plans to lease out some parts of the station area for commercial purposes that could be used for retail, offices, banks, educational institutes, restaurants, etc.