Siddhivinayak temple to get space for dialysis centre

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to give its space on lease to the The Siddhi Vinayak Temple trust for a social cause.

The trust will start a Hemodialysis Centre at the 156 square meter space on the third floor of the building number 925 at the Appasaheb Marathe Marg in Prabhadevi.

The space has been given out to the trust initially for five years at Re 1 for per square metre. A deposit of Rs 1,50,000 for five years has been taken by the trust for 10 years. And Rs 7,50,000 has been paid for the rest of the years as a security deposit on certain conditions.

The proposal for this space was tabled at the last Standing Committee meeting but due to the effect of the election code of conduct, the proposal was not taken and will be tabled again after elections.

Dialysis services will be made available to the needy at a minimal charge of Rs 250. It will benefit the citizens of Mumbai, especially the residents of Dadar and Prabhadevi area.

The trust has already started a dialysis centre at low costs for poor and needy people in their premises. Looking at the increasing number of needy patients and the problem of space in the temple premises, BMC has given a building to the trust to start a Hemodialysis centre, where around 250 patients can be attended at a time.