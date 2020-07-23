Shyamvar Rai’s temporary bail plea rejected by special CBI court

A special CBI court on Wednesday rejected the temporary bail plea of Shyamvar Rai - the accused-turned-approver in the Sheena Bora murder case.

Rai had filed his bail plea on grounds of Coronavirus pandemic. He has been in prison since his arrest in 2015 while he was apprehended while trying to dispose of a pistol. It is after his arrest during interrogation that he had told the police about his involvement in the murder of Sheena Bora three years ago in April 2012. Subsequently, his former employer Indrani Mukerjea, her ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna and then husband and former Star India CEO Peter Mukerjea were arrested.

Rai had turned an approver in the case and testified regarding the murder conspiracy and the manner in which the crime was committed.

During the pandemic, while Peter Mukerjea had already been out on bail since March after the Bombay High Court had granted him bail in February this year, Mukerjea’s co-accused Indrani and Khanna had sought temporary bail, but these had been rejected by the special CBI judge JC Jagdale. With the rejection of Rai’s temporary bail, the special court has denied interim bail to all the accused in the case who are in prison, as first Sanjeev Khanna’s and then Indrani Mukerjea’s bail plea had come to be rejected.

The four are facing trial for criminal conspiracy, kidnapping and murder of 24-year-old Sheena Bora, Indrani’s daughter who worked as an executive in Mumbai Metro One and attempt to murder of Sheena’s brother Mekhail Bora.