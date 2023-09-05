Shyam Sunder Gupta Assumes Role As Principal Chief Operations Manager Of Central Railway

Shyam Sunder Gupta | FPJ

Mumbai: Shyam Sunder Gupta has taken over as the Principal Chief Operations Manager of Central Railway on Tuesday, September 5, 2023. He succeeds Mukul Jain, who superannuated on August 31, 2023.

Shyam Sunder Gupta, a 1992 batch officer of the Indian Railway Traffic Service has worked on Western Railway, South Central Railway, South East Central Railway, and Central Railway in various capacities. He worked as Chief Freight Transportation Manager for Central Railway, Chief Passenger Transportation Manager for Central & Western Railway, Chief Commercial Manager (Freight Marketing) for Central Railway, Chief Transportation Planning Manager for Central Railway, and Chief Public Relations Officer for Western Railway.

He has also worked as Chief Transportation Manager (Petroleum) for Western Railway and as Senior Divisional Commercial Manager for South Eastern Railway, Kolkata. He has also served as the Divisional Railway Manager of Raipur Division in South East Central Railway.

Shyam Sunder Gupta has received awards like the Railway Minister Award in the year 2001, the General Manager’s Award in 2010. He was a gold medallist and Best Participant in the 32nd Advanced Management program given by the National Academy of Indian Railways, Vadodara.

Prior to assuming his current role as Principal Chief Operations Manager for Central Railway, Shyam Sunder Gupta served as Chief Administrative Officer (Systems) for Northern Railway.

