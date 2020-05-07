Shutdown APMC market: Navi Mumbai mayor urges government on his last day

After 23 fresh positive cases of COVID-19 were reported from the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) on May 6, the Navi Mumbai mayor Jaywant Sutar demanded the closure of the wholesale market for the moment. Sutar said he will write to the chief minister and request him to close the market. And if his request is unheard, he will approach governor or the central health committee to close the market.

So far, 110 positive cases have already been reported from the wholesale market of the 440 positive cases of coronavirus reported under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC).

Sutar said that APMC has become the hotspot of Navi Mumbai and everyday the maximum number of positive cases are reported from the wholesale market. “I had already raised my concern in the previous meetings but the Konkan division commissioner is reluctant to close the market,” said Sutar. He further said that he has again discussed with the commissioner and asked him to take the matter to the state government. “I will personally write to the chief minister and he does not pay heed to the request, I will approach the governor and health committee of the central government,” added Sutar.

The civic health department had carried out health check-ups of around 4000 labourers, traders and others at the APMC premises. Swabs of around 170 persons were sent and 23 of them were found infected with the coronavirus.

Mayor Sutar’s term ended on May 7 as the election of the civic body could not be held due to the outbreak of coronavirus. The state government has already appointed civic chief as the administrator of the civic body.

Sutar had first demanded that people travelling to Mumbai for works related to essential services should be given accommodation in Mumbai to prevent the spread of the virus in Navi Mumbai. Even the municipal commissioner A B Misal had reiterated that the rise in the number of cases is due to people coming in close proximity with infected persons in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the total number of persons infected with coronavirus positive under the Panvel Municipal Corporation reached 130 with 17 fresh cases reported on May 7. All new cases were reported from New Panvel, Kamothe and Kalamboli and they had come in close contact with infected persons, mostly in Mumbai and APMC.