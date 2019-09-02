Shrimad Rajchandra Animal Nursing Home launched

Mumbai: Celebrating Lord Mahavira's principles of benevolence and selfless giving during the pious Paryushan festival, Shrimad Rajchandra Love and Care launched ‘Shrimad Rajchandra Animal Nursing Home’ on Friday (August 30).

The day which also is celebrated as Mahavir Jayanti, witnessed the Virtual Launch of ‘Shrimad Rajchandra Animal Nursing Home at the esteemed hands of Piyush Goyal – Union Minister of Railways, Commerce & Industry and Vijaybhai Rupani – Chief Minister of Gujarat along with Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshbhai, founder of Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur.

The Shrimad Rajchandra Animal Nursing Home in South Gujarat will offer facilities such as an operation theatre for small and big animals, hydraulic table, sonography, x-ray, pathology lab, facility for rumenotomy, medical dispensary, pharmacy, etc.

The launch took place at The Dome @ NSCI, SVP Stadium, Worli in Mumbai amidst thousands of seekers who have congregated from across the world to celebrate the pious Paryushan Festival, an 8-day celebration of spirituality.

On this pious occasion, the Hon. Chief Minister of Gujarat Shri Vijaybhai Rupani was bestowed with the special ‘Shasan Ratna Award’, at the esteemed hands of Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshbhai, for undertaking exemplary initiatives in the field of social work and imparting values in society by supporting noble causes.