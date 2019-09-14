‘Shri Ganeshaya Namaha: ’BMC conquers hurdle posed by 9,400 PoP idols

Mumbai: Officials of the G North ward of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have collected 9,400 Plaster of Paris (PoP) Ganesh idols that were washed back to the seashore after immersion on Thursday.
These idols were then handed over to the cement companies for recycling. PoP idols pose a threat to the environment, as they never get dissolved in sea water. The 'nirmalaya' (floral offerings) have also been dispatched for composting into fertiliser.
“This is the first time we are giving away PoP idols to cement factories for recycling and reuse. This will be environment-friendly, as it will not pollute the sea.
Not just the idols, we have also collected 10 metric tonnes of 'nirmalaya' and sent it for composing into fertiliser,” said Kiran Dighavkar, asst commissioner of G North.
In all, 18,402 Ganesh idols were immersed over six days various designated spots at Kirti College, Suryawanshi Hall, Ranade Road Extension, Keluskar Road South, Keluskar Road North, Hinduja Hospital, Mahim Reti Bunder and Krida Bhavan.
This is the first time BMC has come up with the innovative idea of sending PoP idols to cement factories through 'Let's Recycle’, a waste management company.
For years, PoP idols have been washed back ashore after immersion, necessitating their being taken back to the deep sea again for re-immersion.
By Vikas Nag
