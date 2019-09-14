‘Shri Ganeshaya Namaha: ’BMC conquers hurdle posed by 9,400 PoP idols

Mumbai: Officials of the G North ward of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have collected 9,400 Plaster of Paris (PoP) Ganesh idols that were washed back to the seashore after immersion on Thursday.

These idols were then handed over to the cement companies for recycling. PoP idols pose a threat to the environment, as they never get dissolved in sea water. The 'nirmalaya' (floral offerings) have also been dispatched for composting into fertiliser.