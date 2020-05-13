Shrewd move by BJP to checkmate Pankaja Munde

Mumbai: In a calculated and shrewd move to corner and isolate disgruntled leader Pankaja Munde, BJP leadership has fielded Ramesh Karad as the fourth candidate for the Legislative Council election at the last minute.

Karad is close to Munde and also a leader of Vanjari community to which Munde belongs. BJP leadership, especially Devendra Fadnavis, played this game very secretly and smartly. First, they announced four names- Praveen Datke, Ranjit Singh Mohite, Dr Ajit Gopchhade and Gopichand Padalkar.

They all filed nominations on Friday amid the presence of media. On Monday, Ramesh Karad filed his nomination in the presence of the leader of Opposition Praveen Darekar and Arvind Patil Nilangekar, brother of former minister Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar.