'Shows desperation, political malice': Arnab Goswami says Maha assembly served notice expecting him to appear in '10 minutes'

Republic Media Network's Arnab Goswami, was reportedly served a fourth notice on Friday and was asked to appear before the Maharashtra Assembly in '10 minutes.' This was in regards to a motion for breach of privilege, which was moved in the Maharashtra Assembly against Republic TV’s Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief on September 8.

Goswami has alleged that the notice was issued at 2:50 pm on Friday and he was ordered to appear before the assembly within '10 minutes'. Reacting to the same, Goswmi lashed out at the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government and said that they have shown their 'vendetta in public'.

"There is a complete breakdown of law & order in Maharashtra and we (Republic) have already interceded in the Supreme Court in this matter. We feel the privilege motion against us is frivolous, malicious and based upon political motives. It is our legal right to seek a remedy from the Supreme Court, which has put certain questions on procedural grounds, just a few days ago," he said.

Adding, "We are getting notice after notice from the Maharashtra Assembly, but they are not accepting our replies - which is patently illegal, unconstitutional. The purpose of the Maharashtra assembly is to serve the people of Maharashtra and not use interlopers to fix Republic. I am at the Supreme Court in this matter and you send me a notice at 2:50 PM to appear before the Assembly at 3 PM. What does this mean? They have shown their vendetta in public today."

However, in the video shared by the news channel on their official Twitter handle, Arnab Goswami can be heard saying that the notice had asked him to appear before 4 PM.