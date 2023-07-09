'Should Have Chosen Baramati': Bhujbal Hits Back At Sharad Pawar For Yeola Rally, Plays OBC 'Victim' Card

Chhagan Bhujbal, a prominent leader who recently broke away from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), played the caste card as he criticised Sharad Pawar for addressing his first public rally since the rebellion in Yeola, Bhujbal's constituency.

Pawar should have addressed first rally in Baramati: Bhujbal

Bhujbal expressed his discontent during a press conference at the NCP party office in Nashik, stating, "The issue originated from within Pawar's family, so he should have addressed his first rally in his hometown of Baramati. Instead, he chose the constituency of an OBC leader."

Feeling targeted, Bhujbal added, "All the other rallies were canceled, yet he conducted the first rally in my constituency. While all the leaders had agreed to join the government, I am the only one being singled out."

Refuting Pawar's accusation of being a turncoat, Bhujbal revealed that he had numerous opportunities to lead OBC communities at the national level but remained loyal to Pawar. "Even Uddhav Thackeray once said that if I hadn't left Shiv Sena, I would have become the Chief Minister in 1995. When we left Congress, I was offered the CM's post. As the Mayor of Mumbai, the then Prime Minister V P Singh sent Sharad Yadav to offer me a leadership role for OBCs at the national level. However, I chose to stay with Sharad Pawar," explained Bhujbal, emphasizing that Pawar should have supported their decision.

Bhujbal also criticised Pawar for aligning with individuals whom the NCP had expelled for engaging in anti-party activities. He expressed satisfaction with the warm welcome he received in Nashik, stating, "I am pleased that the people of Nashik have chosen to stand with us."

Bhujbal recounts works in constituency after Pawar's criticism

Correcting Pawar's claim that he offered the Yeola constituency to Bhujbal, the former NCP leader stated, "I contested the Yeola constituency, which was then held by the Shiv Sena, under very challenging circumstances. After winning the constituency, we worked diligently over two decades to make it a 'safe' constituency for the party."

Bhujbal responded to Pawar's recent apology to the people for his past mistake, stating, "Pawar Sahib apologised to the people yesterday for his error twenty years ago. However, he should have realised that the people there are actually thanking him because they have witnessed the development in Nashik and Yeola." Bhujbal went on to list the various development initiatives he had implemented in Nashik and Yeola.

Additionally, Bhujbal challenged Pawar's argument that the people of Nashik have always supported him, questioning why the NCP lost the Dindori and Nashik Lok Sabha constituencies in the election.

Finally, Bhujbal praised the Shinde-Fadnavis government for its dedicated efforts in implementing the ideologies of Phule, Shahu, and Ambedkar.