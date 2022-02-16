Shortage of 24% officers in Mumbai Police, reveals data

The latest data revealed by the Mumbai Police states that there is over 24 percent shortage of officers in the force, of total 5559 sanctioned post Mumbai police are short of 1361 officers which amounts to 24.34 shortage of officers. Wherein there is shortage of 7386 constables across the city police. The cops have attributed this shortage to various reasons including that of pandemic which resulted in postponing recruitment drives.

Of the total approved posts for 46,212 police personnel, only 37,465 are filled in, creating a void for the vacant ones.



There is a 24.34 percent staff crunch in officers' posts and 18.18 percent in constabulary posts. While the state home department has approved the posts of 5,590 officers, only 4,229 are filled in, leaving 1,361 vacant. Of these vacant officers' posts, two are for Deputy Commissioner of Police, 33 for Assistant Commissioner of Police, 236 for Police Inspectors, 182 for Assistant Police Inspectors and 908 for Police Sub Inspectors.

Meanwhile, over 7,386 posts remain vacant in the constabulary level, of the total 40,622 approved posts. Of those vacant posts, 152 are for Assistant Sub Inspectors, while the rest are for police constables.

Commenting on the staff crunch in the police force, Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale said, "Since 2018 till 2020 we could not recruit new men however we have recently conducted a successful recruitment drive for the post of 1,076 constables."

Meanwhile the police are taking strict action against their personnel found guilty or not following the rule book.

The force has initiated disciplinary action on 511 policemen in 2021, in addition to the pending cases to the tune of 494, making a total of 1,005 inquiries, including preliminary and departmental inquiries. While 752 inquiries were completed in 2021, 253 were still pending.

Last year, the Mumbai Police suspended 81 of their staff and officers, have administrative punishment to 2,437 personnel, dismissed 32 personnel from the service, removed 33 policemen and gave a compulsory retirement to one personnel.

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 06:00 AM IST