Short Circuit Triggers Fire At Mumbra Pizza Outlet; No Casualties Reported |

Thane: A fire broke out early Monday morning at a popular pizza outlet located in the Mumbra area of Thane. According to officials from the Municipal Disaster Management Cell, the incident occurred at approximately 07:13 AM on March 23, 2026.

The blaze was reported at 'Mumbai Millionaires Pizza,' owned by Mr. Adil Ibrahim, situated within the Make Company premises, directly opposite the Mumbra Fire Station. As the establishment was closed at the time of the incident, no staff or customers were present, preventing any potential injuries or loss of life.

Emergency Response

Upon receiving the alert, the Mumbra Fire Brigade dispatched one rescue vehicle and one fire engine to the scene. Firefighters managed to contain and extinguish the flames within a short duration. Preliminary assessments indicate that the fire was likely caused by a technical malfunction in the electrical system.

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Damage Assessment

While the structural integrity of the building remains intact, the shop suffered significant internal damage. The fire destroyed the outlet’s fryer machines and extensive electrical wiring.

Disaster management officials confirmed that the situation is now fully under control and cooling operations have been completed. Local authorities are expected to conduct a further investigation into the exact cause of the short circuit.

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