Coronavirus in Mumbai: Shop owners urge state govt to remove odd and even condition

A day after the state government issued notification extending lockdown till July 31, the shopkeepers have appealed for allowing shops to remain open for all seven days. Shop keepers under the aegis of the Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Association took strong objections against the government’s decision allowing shops to operate on even and odd dates between 9 am and 7 pm.

The Association President Viren Shah said the government needs to relax the condition with regard to P1/P2 (odd and even dates) so that shop owners get more customers and revenue to pay rent to landlord and developer and salaries to workers. ‘’ If the malls are allowed to operate from August 5 for all seven days a week then the government needs to permit shops also. This is needed to provide shops a level playing field,’’ he noted.

Shah informed that there are about 15,000 shops in Mumbai and about 15 lakh in the state. ‘’ Shops in Mumbai are doing just 15 to 20% business because of the odd and even condition. If this continues it will be difficult for them to operate. The government should clarify whether they can also operate on all seven days alike malls,’’ he said.

According to Shah, almost after four months of lockdown, the business has to revive and the government needs to relax curbs on operations.