Shop owners and traders stage protest; call for boycott of Chinese products in Bhiwandi market

In recent days, following the violent clash at the Indo-China border that had left 20 Indian army officials dead and others injured, people have called for a boycott of Chinese products and services. In some parts of the country there have also been protests and demonstrations. While some have resorted to destroying Chinese products and burning effigies of Chinese leader Xi Jinping, others have urged India to give a “befitting” reply to the neighbouring country.

The clarion call for a ban on Chinese products now appears to have reached Maharashtra, with shop owners staging a protest in a market in Bhiwandi on Saturday. The incident took place at Mahavir Chowk in Anjurphata in Bhiwandi, and saw shop owners, traders as well as local politician Nilesh Chaudhary coming together to burn an effigy of Xi Jinping and protest against the use of Chinese products. They protested against Chinese products such as electric bikes, cycles, computers and mobile phones.

It must be mentioned that according to sources, the Anjurpahta market in Bhiwandi is the biggest market for Chinese products such as mobile phones and electronic gazettes. Nonetheless, the participants have now decided to boycott Chinese products.

According to Nilesh Chaudhary, who is incidentally a local corporator with the BJP, “After burning the Jinping effigy, they (the traders and shop owners) gave heartfelt condolence and tributes to the Indian soldiers.”

“I along with all the traders and shop owners in the market have now decided to boycott Chinese products," he added.