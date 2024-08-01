Shocking Video: 3.5-Year-Old Girl Crushed To Death After Heavy Iron Gate Falls On Her While Playing In Front Of Her House In Pune

X

In a heartbreaking incident in Pune’s Pimpri-Chinchwad, a 3.5-year-old girl was killed after a heavy iron gate fell on her while she was playing outside her home on Wednesday.

The CCTV footage of the incident shows four children playing outside their home. Moments later, one of the boys pushed back the gate to allow another child with a bicycle to enter the building. When the boy entered, he pulled the gate to lock it. Seeing this, the two girls dashed towards the iron gate. While one girl holding a teddy bear jumped out of the way in time, the gate fell and crushed the other girl. The frightened children ran off to call for help.

Watch the video here:

The deceased has been identified as Girija Ganesh Shinde. The tragic incident occurred in Bopkhel, Ganesh Nagar.

According to reports, despite attempts to get medical help, she was pronounced dead before treatment could begin.

Police investigation revealed that the gate was known to be faulty by both the building owner and residents.

The incident has sparked outrage among residents who are calling for strict action against the building owner.