Shocking! Suspected COVID-19 patients treated on benches at Kalyan civic hospital

With increasing cases of Covid-19 in Kalyan and Dombivli, the twin-city are leading with shortage of beds. Suspected patients coming for covid-19 test are forced to be treated on benches in passage of the hospital.

On Wednesday, patients at Rukmani Bai civic hospital in Kalyan were seen laying on the chair and benches in the passages. The benches meant for relatives to sit were being used for treating patients. The emergency patients were given oxygen and their treatment was on.

However, the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation authorities claim our main priority is to get the patient treated rather than leaving them to die.

The Rukmani Bai civic hospital is not a dedicated Covid-19 hospital. The KDMC authorities claim we have an OPD at the hospital where suspected covid patients go through a checkup of covid-19. Till the report comes the patients are asked to wait. In such cases if the patient needs oxygen we had made arrangements on the benches. "Once the report comes we make arrangements for beds for the patients. With increasing cases their is shortage of bed. However if the patient is critical, we give them oxygen and see that he/she gets proper treatment on time," said a KDMC official.

Dr. Ashwini Patil, a health official from KDMC said, "Our main priority is to give proper treatment to the patients rather than living unattended. Even if there was a shortage of beds, the patients were given oxygen to survive." "Seeing an emergency case we made arrangements for them as our priority was to save lives," she added.