SHOCKING! 50-Year-Old US Woman Rescued After Found Chained To Tree In Sindhudurg Jungle |

In a bizarre case, a shepherd found a 50-year-old woman with a U.S. passport chained to a tree in the jungles of Sindhudurg district on Saturday evening . He alerted the police who rushed to the spot and freed the woman who was screaming for help for two days. The woman, who was identified as Lalita Kayi, was apparently from Tamil Nadu. It is a mystery how she reached the forest of Sindhudurg all the way from Tamil Nadu. Apparently she was brought to the jungle and chained to a tree in the jungle near Sonurli Village. The police recovered Xerox copies of her US passport, an Aadhar card with a Tamil Nadu address and other documents, were recovered from her, a police official said on Monday.

"The woman was rushed to a hospital first in Sawantwadi and later shifted to Oras in Sindhudurg. Considering her mental and health condition, she was shifted to Goa Medical College for advanced treatment. She is out of danger. Doctors treating her said she suffers from psychiatric problems. We have found medical prescriptions in her possession," the police added.

Watch: Women with American passport found chained in Sindhudurg forest .

women with American passport found chained in #Sindhudurg forest .



As per police reports, a photocopy of her US passport as well as other documents, including an Aadhaar card with a Tamil Nadu address, were recovered from her. pic.twitter.com/odCWralvcN — Sonu Kanojia (@NNsonukanojia) July 29, 2024

The police are in touch with the Foreigners' Regional Registration office.

As per initial information obtained by police, the woman has been in India for the past 10 years. "She is not in a position to give her statement.

The woman is weak as she has not eaten anything for two days and has taken ill since she was exposed to heavy rains in the forest. We don't know for how long she was tied to that tree. We believe her husband, who hails from Tamil Nadu, tied her there and fled," he said.

The official said police teams have left for Tamil Nadu, Goa and some other places to trace her relatives.

(With inputs from PTI)