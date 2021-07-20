Shocking! 24-year-old man arrested for killing mother with screwdriver in Thane

Thane: A 24-year-old man was arrested by the Mumbra police for allegedly killing his mother by stabbing her with a screwdriver. The mother-son had an argument as the accused demanded some cash for fare to travel to Bhiwandi for work.

The police said the deceased is identified as Urmila Arun Alzende 48, a resident of Parshik, Reti Bunder, Mumbra. Urmila used to stay with Vishnu (32) her elder son and Vishal (24), the accused. The police said the incident took place on Monday afternoon at around 2pm at their residence. "Due to the pandemic Vishal was jobless. He used to travel to Bhiwandi for a daily wage job. On Monday he asked his mother Urmila for some cash to pay for the fare to reach Bhiwandi through a state transport bus. Both had a heated argument and Urmila refused to give him money. In a fit of rage and anger Vishal took a screwdriver kept near the wall. He stabbed her on her neck and chest and fled away from the spot", said a police officer from Mumbra police station.

The police said Vishnu, the elder son who was out, came home to see his mother lying in a pool of blood. Vishnu shifted her to Chatrapati Shivaji hospital in Kalwa, where doctors declared her dead due to serious injuries and bleeding. Vishnu approached the Mumbra police and has registered a case under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian penal code.

"We have registered a case and a team started searching for Vishal who was absconding. The team searched for him across Mumbra and Kalwa and arrested him on Monday. He was produced in court on Tuesday and was remanded in police custody till July 26" said Madhukar Kad, senior police inspector, Mumbra police station.