Shocker: Fisherman nets dead female foetus in Uttan

In a heart-wrenching incident, a 55-year-old fisherman who had cast his nets in the water near the seashore in Uttan for a fish catch was in for a rude shock when he found a dead foetus wrapped in cloth stuck in one of the nets on Saturday evening.

The fisherman immediately informed his colleagues and alerted the local police personnel about the incident. The female foetus which is said to be around six months old was taken to a nearby hospital, but the on-duty doctors declared her dead on arrival.

“An offence under section 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of the dead body) of the IPC has been registered against unidentified people.” revealed an investigating officer from the Uttan Coastal police station. Further investigations were on.