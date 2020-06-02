'Shocked to see BMC give legitimacy to PFI': Devendra Fadnavis targets Uddhav over link to Islamist group

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis slammed Uddhav Thackeray-led state government for giving legitimacy to organisations like Popular Front of India (PFI).
Taking to Twitter, Devendra Fadnavis wrote: "Shocked to know that @mybmc giving legitimacy to organisation like Popular Front of India (PFI), allegedly known for anti-national & anti-social activities. Hon CM @OfficeofUT ji do you agree to this? If not, will you take strong action?"
Even Priti Gandhi, BJP's social media in-charge, hit out at Maharashtra government. Taking to the micro-bloggin site, she wrote: "This is beyond shocking!!@mybmc now giving official recognition & endorsement to an extremist, militant, Islamic fundamentalist organisation - The Popular Front of India (PFI). Why????? There can be absolutely no explanation for this blunder!!"
In an order dated May 15, the BMC had stated that when there is a suspected COVID-19 death or COVID-19 death of a Muslim patient, all hospital in-charge are directed to inform the four co-ordinators from Popular Front of India, in addition to local police station and local Medical Officer of Health (MOH).
According to a report published in The Print, the Popular Front of India (PFI), which has been charged with political killings in Kerala, has been under the radar of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) as its members are linked to ISIS modules in Kerala.
Netizens took to Twitter and slammed Maharashtra government and BMC for passing such an order. One user said, "Who Would have thought that one day Son of Hindu Hriday Smart Great Balasheb Thackeray @OfficeofUT & Grand Son @AUThackeray will give legitimacy to Terrorists Linked organisation PFI under their rule." Another user said, "So, BMC gave legitimacy to a terrorist linked 0rganisation called Popular Front of India? Windblown."
Here’s what netizens had to say:
The PFI was set up in 2006 as a federation of the National Development Fund (NDF), which was formed in Kerala in 1993. Its website states it is a cadre-based social movement that aims to uplift the marginalised and backward sections of the society through various programmes. PFI claims it gives special attention to the Muslim community "considering its socio-economic and political backwardness".
Maharashtra, on Monday, reported 2,361 new COVID-19 cases and 76 deaths. The numbers include 40 from Mumbai, which remains to be the worst-affected city in the state. The state's total COVID-19 cases stands at 70,013 and number of fatalities at 2,362.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)