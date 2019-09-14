Shocked! 7 injured during visarjan in Navi Mumbai; 3 serious

Mumbai: Seven people were electrocuted during Ganpati visarjan at Seawoods, Navi Mumbai, on Thursday. A wet bamboo from the pandal came in contact with a live wire, causing all those who came in contact with it to sustain a shock. They were rushed to Apollo Hospital at Belapur. While three are serious, four others are out of danger.

Around 9pm, a procession to immerse the ‘Seawoodcha Raja’ was on its way to the lake and had reached the Seawoods bridge in Sector 25. Since it was raining intermittently on Thursday, the bamboo used in pandal decoration was damp and came in contact with a live wire.

Seven people, who accidentally touched it, got electrocuted. The victims have been identified as Ashish Paraskar, Shyam Jhaavre, Prasad Pise, Harishchandra Phalke, Yogesh Nikam and two others.

They were rushed to Apollo Hospital. Police said three had sustained serious injuries, while 4 escaped with minor injuries. Two were discharged after treatment.

Soon after the incident, the news spread like wildfire on social media. Reports of a live wire collapsing on the procession, causing the electrocution began doing the rounds.

Police soon refuted this news and clarified the high tension wire in the Seawood accident was intact and the information circulating about the wire collapse was incorrect.

Police said the Ganpati idol at the mandal was constantly being tugged by people and matters went out of control on the slope of the bridge. The electrical inspector is conducting an inquiry.