ShivSenaCheatsBalasaheb trends on Twitter after Maha Vikas Aghadi names Uddhav Thackeray as Maharashtra CM

After Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine on Tuesday evening elected Uddhav Thackeray as its nominee for Maharashtra Chief Minister's post, following which Shiv Sena has been mocked by netizens on social media.

The Shiv Sena decided to break all ties with Bharatiya Janata Party, thus ending a nearly 30-year-old alliance. The rocky relationship between both the saffron parties saw several ups and downs in the past, but both somehow managed to stay together so far. With 56 seats, Shiv Sena emerged as the second-largest party after BJP which won 105 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly. Together the parties had won a clear majority. Shiv Sena decided to dig its heels deep demanding the CM post as per a “50-50 formula of rotational Chief Minister” which it claimed was agreed upon ahead of the Lok Sabha election 2019. The BJP rejected there being any such deal between Uddhav Thackeray and Amit Shah.