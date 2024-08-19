Shivajirao Jondhale Death Case: Cops Book Second Wife, Her Relatives In Dombivali | File Photo

Thane: Four months after the death of education baron Shivajirao Jondhale, Vishnu Nagar police in Dombivli have registered an FIR against his second wife and four of her relatives for alleged culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The accused have been identified as Geeta Khare, Varsha Deshmukh, Pritam Deshmukh, Hersh Kumar Khare, and Sneha Khare. No arrest has been made so far as the investigation is underway in the case registered on Saturday.

Jondhale, a cancer patient, died on April 19 for want of proper treatment after the accused persons shifted him out of a hospital to his home. He was held captive from April 6 to April 16, stated the FIR registered on a complaint lodged by Jondhale's son Sagar Shivaji Jindhale.

Prima facie, usurping of the property was the motive, the official said quoting the FIR.

They were booked under Indian Penal Code sections 304, (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 387 (Putting or attempting to put a person in fear of death or grievous hurt in order to commit extortion), 383 (extortion), 384 (Extortion), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), and 120 B (criminal conspiracy).

A police official said the case was registered under IPC as the death of Jondhale dates back to April 19, weeks before the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita replaced the British-era penal code.

Sagar, speaking with FPJ, said that he had approached the local police station earlier, but they did not register an FIR. After that, he approached the court and filed a complaint. Later, the court took cognisance and ordered a case to be lodged and investigated.