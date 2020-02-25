Shivaji Park revamp hits hurdle as residents oppose STP

Mumbai: The ambitious Shivaji Park revamp is likely to hit a road block after residents opposed the civic body’s plan to build a sewage treatment plant (STP) to generate water required for the project. After striking down the most feasible option of a STP to generate water supply for the project, BMC is now compelled to turn to other options that are “uncertain”.

Originally proposed to rid the residents of Shivaji Park, Dadar of the dust problem they were grappling with, the project now aims at turning the park into a “multi-sports” venue. However, as the groundwater level in Shivaji Park is rapidly depleting, BMC needs 2.64 lakh litres of water for the park’s upkeep and the project, to begin with. Currently, the civic body barely manages to generate 50,000 litres of water a day.

“We have already conducted the contour survey and are planning to have green lawns to resolve the problem of dust that has become a major problem for Shivaji Park residents. We have also carried out a hydro-geological survey and identified that 50,000 sq meter of the ground will need around 2.64 lakh litres of water per day and thus setting up of a STP around the park seemed to be a feasible option to us. However, some of the residents are not very keen on setting up a STP in the area. Hence, keeping their interest in mind, we have kept the option of a STP aside and are working on options to generate water for the project,” said Kiran Dighavkar, assistant commissioner of G/North ward (BMC).

While STP was one of the most feasible options, BMC is also considering to dig five ring wells around the ground to store water. “We are looking at reviving Shivaji Park’s ineffective rainwater harvesting system and plan to have water recharge pitches along with the ring wells,” added Dighavkar.

However, the options of water recharge pitches and ring well seem to be uncertain and making them work will take time, leading to a project delay. “STP was the most feasible and environment-friendly option we had thought of for the project. It was a long-term solution and wouldn’t have had much burden on the civic body’s exchequer. However, following opposition from residents, we are forced to look at options that are uncertain and there are chances they might not work,” said a sub-engineer from the G-North ward.

“Representatives from our locality raised the issue with the local BMC office, which resulted in the initiative. However, what if BMC fails to maintain the STP. Are they ready to guarantee us about it. They will be using the treated waste water, if it goes wrong, we will be facing foul smell coming from the park along with the dust,” said an apprehensive resident, A Patwardhan.

Currently, the park has eight cricket pitches, football and tennis turfs. Besides this, it is a venue for local sports like mallakhamb. The civic body is planning to enhance the existing facilities and set up a proper football ground, a basketball court and facilities for sports like kho-kho and kabaddi. The project also involves the construction of a jogging track admeasuring 1.5 km inside the park.