Shivaji Maharaj belongs to all: Shiv Sena in swipe at BJP

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Sunday took a swipe at one-time ally BJP and said Chhatrapati Shivaji was not “confined to any caste or party” but belongs to all 11 crore Maharashtrians.

The BJP had mounted a campaign seen by political observers as an effort to appropriate the legacy of the legendary warrior-king in a bid to upstage the Sena.

Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut, writing in his weekly ‘Rokhthok’ column in party mouthpiece ‘Saamana’, said, “Shivaji Maharaj is not confined to a caste or a party. He belongs to all 11 crore people of Maharashtra.”