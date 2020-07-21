Shiv Sena's ties with Ayodhya go beyond politics

The BJP and the Shiv Sena are former allies: Hindutva is the glue that held them together. But when it comes to construction of the Ram Mandir, the Shiv Sena feels obliged to remind the BJP that they have made sacrifices towards this cause.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday was his cryptic self when he said that whether Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray would go to Ayodhya for the foundation ceremony depended on the social distancing that would be maintained. "It depends upon what sort of political social distancing is maintained. Many Shiv Sainiks have sacrificed for it," Raut said.

Shiv Sena sources said Thackeray is among the 50 VIPs expected to attend the ground-breaking ceremony on August 5. After becoming the CM, Thackeray had visited Ayodhya on March 7 and donated Rs 1 crore from the party trust for the construction of the temple. Despite heading an alliance government with the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress, Thackeray has repeatedly said that though he is no longer associated with the BJP, their commitment to Hinduva remains. However, the BJP does not; its Hindutva is different, he has held.

Raut argued: "Uddhav Thackeray always goes to Ayodhya. He went (to Ayodhya) when he was not the chief minister (of Maharashtra); he went there after becoming the chief minister, too. The Shiv Sena's ties with Ayodhya are intact and all-enduring. It is not a political relationship. We do not go to Ayodhya for politics and did not go there for politics in the past, too."

"It is the Shiv Sena which laid the road to the Ram temple. The Shiv Sena removed the main roadblocks in the run-up to the construction of the temple at the place where Lord Ram was born. That was not for politics. But the Shiv Sainiks made sacrifices out of faith and Hindutva. And our relation is intact," he said.

On the statement of NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday that some people think building a temple would help eradicate the Covid-19 pandemic, Raut said, "I can only say that the fight against coronavirus is being fought by our doctors in white attire, whom we call devdoot (messengers of God)."

However, he was quick to add that the party's faith in religion and God is intact. Thackeray has said Prime Minister Modi will also accept that lakhs of doctors, police, nurses and ward boys across the world have made sacrifices, fighting Covid-19. "And only they will fight the disease and with the blessings of God," he said.