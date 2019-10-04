Shiv Sena’s Richie Rich richer than father

Mumbai: Shiv Sena's ‘Richie Rich,’ Aaditya Thackeray, is wealthier than his father at the age of 29. With net worth of Rs 16 crore – not to forget a BMW car – the Sena scion is also richer than Rahul Gandhi.

Gandhi has assets worth Rs 15.88 crore, which were declared when he filed nomination papers for Wayanad Lok Sabha seat. (For the record, Rahul does not own a car either).

Back to the son and the father. While Aaditya’s moveable assets are worth Rs.11.38 crore, his father Uddhav's moveable assets are pegged at Rs.1.68 crore. For the record, Aaditya is a qualified lawyer but has shown ‘Business' as his profession.

The comparison does not end here. Though Aaditya owns a BMW car, Uddhav doesn't own one. But Uddhav has more cash in hand than his son -- Rs. 39,123, as against Aaditya’s Rs.13344.

Aaditya also glitters more with jewellery worth of Rs. 64,65,074. For the trinket-minded, the precious ornaments include a bracelet studded with 535 diamonds.

He also has jingling in his pocket gold coins and bars worth Rs. 54,97,500. Lower in the pecking order are the silver utensils and coins worth Rs. 714,204.