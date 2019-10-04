Shiv Sena’s Richie Rich richer than father

Mumbai: Shiv Sena's ‘Richie Rich,’ Aaditya Thackeray, is wealthier than his father at the age of 29. With net worth of Rs 16 crore – not to forget a BMW car – the Sena scion is also richer than Rahul Gandhi.
Gandhi has assets worth Rs 15.88 crore, which were declared when he filed nomination papers for Wayanad Lok Sabha seat. (For the record, Rahul does not own a car either).
Back to the son and the father. While Aaditya’s moveable assets are worth Rs.11.38 crore, his father Uddhav's moveable assets are pegged at Rs.1.68 crore. For the record, Aaditya is a qualified lawyer but has shown ‘Business' as his profession.
The comparison does not end here. Though Aaditya owns a BMW car, Uddhav doesn't own one. But Uddhav has more cash in hand than his son -- Rs. 39,123, as against Aaditya’s Rs.13344.
Aaditya also glitters more with jewellery worth of Rs. 64,65,074. For the trinket-minded, the precious ornaments include a bracelet studded with 535 diamonds.
He also has jingling in his pocket gold coins and bars worth Rs. 54,97,500. Lower in the pecking order are the silver utensils and coins worth Rs. 714,204.
Additya on Thursday filed his nomination papers for Worli Assembly constituency. This is the first time that a member of the Thackeray family is contesting an election which had turned the spotlight on the family's income and assets.
The buzz is that the Thackeray family had desisted from contesting elections thus far, as they were shy of declaring their assets and income.
Aaditya is worth over Rs 16 crores which includes movable assets worth Rs 11.38 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 4.67 crore. He has deposits worth Rs.10,36,15,218 and investments in bonds and shares worth Rs.20,39,012.
Aaditya, however, owns just one vehicle, a BMW car, which was bought this year; its declared value is Rs 6.5 lakh (after depreciation).
Aaditya has further revealed that he owns five agricultural lands in Bilawale village in tehsil Khalapur in Raigad district. All these plots have cumulative market value of Rs 77.66 lakh and were "gifted" by his father on April 8, 2013. He also owns shops in two commercial buildings in Thane district.
One shop is in Shreeji Arcade in Thakurli which was gifted to him by his mother Rashmi on August 26 this year. The other shop is in Ashar Millenia at Ghodbunder Road, Thane. The market value of these two properties is Rs 3.89 crore.
BMW worth Rs 6.5 lakh!
The affidavit submitted by Aaditya shows that he owns a BMW car, presently worth Rs 6.5 lakh. The low cost of the BMW is ascribed to deprecia-tion. Though it is well known that a BMW car costs at least Rs.50 lakh and takes years to depreciate, the cost of the vehicle has been pegged at
Rs. 6.5 Lakh by Thackeray. The question doing the rounds is where this money has come from? His father and mother have only gifted him property.