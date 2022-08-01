e-Paper Get App

Shiv Sena workers would have been happy had Uddhav reached out to Pratap Sarnaik, Yashwant Jadhav facing ED: Rebel MLA

Earlier in the day, Thackeray met with the family members of Raut, arrested by the ED in a money laundering case, at the latter's residence in Mumbai.

PTIUpdated: Monday, August 01, 2022, 05:43 PM IST
Shiv Sena workers would have been happy had Uddhav reached out to Pratap Sarnaik, Yashwant Jadhav facing ED: Rebel MLA | File Photo

In a dig at Uddhav Thackeray visiting Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's home, a rebel MLA on Monday said sainiks would have been happy had he also given time to leaders Pratap Sarnaik and Yashwant Jadhav facing the Enforcement Directorate action.

"Had Uddhav Thackeray also given time to Pratap Sarnaik (rebel Sena MLA from Thane) and Yashwant Jadhav (former head of Mumbai civic body's standing committee) who faced the ED action, it would have made Shivsainks happy," MLA Sanjay Shirsat told reporters in Aurangabad.

Shirsat said the ED action has been going on for the last 4-6 months and even Sanjay Raut was ready to face it.

"However, while the probe was underway, Raut didn't keep his mouth shut," said the Aurangabad West MLA.

Shirsat also took a dig at Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) over Raut's arrest.

"There is no reaction from the NCP over the ED action. This means Raut is of no use to them now. They don't need him anymore it seems," he said.

