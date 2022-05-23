Shiv Sena won’t support an independent as it is confident to win two Rajya Sabha seats, says Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena on Monday made it amply clear that it will not support an independent in the Rajya Sabha election slated for June 10 but will field its second nominee. Thereby Shiv Sena has refused to support Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje who turned down its offer to join the party and fight the RS poll as an independent. This was announced by Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut.

‘’Shiv Sena will contest two Rajya Sabha seats and it is not an offence. The party will win both the seats. The party will not support an independent,’’ said Raut. Shiv Sena has already nominated Raut for the fourth time in a row for the Rajya Sabha while Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has told the party leaders that a Shivsainik will be nominated for the second seat.

Shiv Sena is banking on its own excess votes and is also supported by ruling partners NCP and Congress, smaller parties and independents. As per the party-wise strength in the 288-member assembly, NCP and Congress will win one seat each while two seats by BJP. Shiv Sena will comfortably win one seat but may face a contest for the second seat if Sambhajiraje sticks to his decision to fight as an independent.

Raut’s announcement came after Sambhajiraje skipped the meeting with the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and left for Kolhapur.

Sambhajiraje has conveyed to Shiv Sena and Thackeray that he would not officially join the Shiv Sena but would expect the Maha Vikas Aghadi partners to support his nomination for the Rajya Sabha election. Incidentally, Sambhajiraje was nominated by the President of India for the Rajya Sabha in 2017 during the BJP led government at the Centre. His term expires in July.

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 08:38 PM IST