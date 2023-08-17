Shiv Sena Women's Alliance To Perform 'Mangalagaur' In Thane On Friday | FPJ

Thane: The Shiv-Sena Thane district Mahila Aghadi has organised a Mangalagaur program on Friday, August 18, at the Kashinath Ghanekar Auditorium in Hiranandani Meadows, Thane, starting at around 3 pm.

Meenakshi Shinde, representing the Shiv-Sena Mahila Aghadi of Thane district, stated, "Various programs are scheduled for the Mangalagaur celebration. The event will be graced by dignitaries including Lata Eknath Shinde, wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Neelam Gorhe, Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Council, Bhavna Gawli, Member of Parliament, Manisha Kayande, MLA, along with women officials of Shiv Sena."

Shinde added, "The month of Shravan marks the beginning of festivals, one after the other. A special festival for women during this time is Mangalagaur. The event will feature performances by actress and dancer Madhuri Pawar, Lavanisamrat Ashimik Kamthe, playback singer Kavita Ram, and Siddesh Jadhav. Actor Shreyas Raje will moderate the program. We urge all women to participate in large numbers."

