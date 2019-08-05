Shiv Sena welcomes scrapping of Article 370

Mumbai: Ruling NDA ally Shiv Sena on Monday welcomed the Centre's decision to scrap Article 370, terming it as "a historic day" for the country. In a statement, Yuva Sena President Aditya Thackeray said: "Historic day for India. Article 370 scrapped, and Jammu & Kashmir now truly a part of India."
He said "the path to a safer, progressive and an open J&K determined by the citizens and not anti-national elements, has been paved". The Shiv Sena has planned for a celebration, outside the party headquarters in Dadar later in the day, said an official.
The party, which is in alliance in Maharashtra and also at the Centre, has been a long-time proponent of scrapping the Article 370.
