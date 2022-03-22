Shiv Sena was and will always be Hindutva party, says Sanjay Raut

Days after Shiv Sena President and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray slammed BJP terming its Hindutva of opportunism, the party MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday claimed that "Shiv Sena was a Hindutva party and will always remain the same."

Raut, who is participating in the Shiv Sampark Abhiyan, questioned the political ideology of the erstwhile ally BJP and said, "The question of political ideology should be asked to BJP when they formed govt with Mehbooba Mufti in Kashmir, where did their political ideology go? I've many such questions."

Raut also lashed out at BJP for terming the Uddhav Thackeray-led party "Janab Sena".

He admitted that asking the former home minister Anil Deshmukh to resign was a mistake of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government which will not be repeated in the case of Nawab Malik.

"Nawab Malik will never be asked to resign from the state cabinet," he said. Deshmukh had stepped down last year following allegations of corruption levelled against him by the then Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh. Malik was arrested last month by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 10:20 PM IST