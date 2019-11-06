Shiv Sena wants written assurance from NCP-Congress

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) legislator Ajit Pawar on Tuesday stated, the Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are worried about who the next Chief Minister will be, instead of showing concern to the rain-affected farmers of Maharashtra.

“Sena and BJP are busy fighting among themselves, instead of taking measures to form the government at the earliest. What they don’t understand is that the loss of farmers means loss of the state and country,” said Pawar on Tuesday.

Pawar along with NCP legislator, Jitendra Ahwad and President of Maharashtra Congress unit Balasaheb Thorat met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to discuss the issues farmers of the state are facing due to the heavy rainfall in Maharashtra.

“We have come to the Governor because the government has failed to stand beside the farmers. Farmers have also complained, the insurance companies are not helping them either,” added Pawar.

He also mentioned, the Congress-NCP alliance doesn’t have the numbers to form the government, yet they are leaving no stone unturned to raise the farmer’s issue.

Pawar further informed, the crop insurance companies have not paid the farmers their due from the last year till now. He advised, the government needs to use the funds kept on fixed deposits instead of waiting for the insurance money.

Echoing Pawar’s statement, Congress president Balasaheb Thorat asserted, the opposition won’t tolerate if the government doesn’t take immediate action.

“The opposition will dethrone the government, if it doesn’t take the farmer issues seriously,” said Thorat. Earlier on Tuesday afternoon, BJP politician Vinod Tawde also visited the Governor at Raj Bhavan.

Taking a jibe at Tawde, Legislator Jitendra Ahwad stated, Tawde has no relevance in the political scenario of Maharashtra and his actions should not be taken seriously.

“Tawde was denied ticket by his own party, his actions are irrelevant. He must have visited Raj Bhavan to see how it actually looks in real,” mocked Ahwad.

Soon after the meeting, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari ordered the State Government to convene an emergency meeting of concerned Insurance companies to expedite the settlement of claims of damaged crops.

The Governor’s office has forwarded the order to State Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta immediately afterward.