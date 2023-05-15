Shiv Sena (UBT) remains firm on demand for paper ballots in elections despite BJP's defeat in Karnataka: Sanjay Raut

The Shiv Sena (UBT) remains steadfast in its demand for elections to be conducted using ballot papers instead of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), according to party spokesperson Sanjay Raut. Raut also expressed concern that the central government's authoritarian approach would result in the postponement of elections throughout the country.

Fear that autocracy will ensue after BJP's defeat in K'taka: Raut

"We fear that true autocracy will ensue after the BJP is defeated in the Karnataka assembly polls. The government seems hesitant to hold elections, having already delayed local body polls in Maharashtra. If the central government persists in postponing elections in this manner, it would be tantamount to true dictatorship," said Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut during a press conference.



When asked about the Shiv Sena's allegations against EVMs, Raut responded, "Despite the BJP's resounding defeat in Karnataka, our stance on electronic voting machines remains unchanged. We have been advocating for elections to be held using paper ballots and we continue to do so. We are confident that we will also emerge victorious in Maharashtra. However, the use of ballot papers is crucial to ensuring the existence of true democracy."

Raut says will face legal action in Nasik case



On Sunday, a case was filed against Raut in Nashik for referring to the state government as "illegitimate" and urging officials not to follow their directives. Responding to questions about the case, Raut stated, "I have merely expressed the concerns of ordinary citizens within the framework of the law. The Supreme Court's decision has demonstrated that the government is still at risk of being disqualified. Their whip has been deemed invalid, the appointment of their house leader has been deemed invalid, the entire process followed by the Governor has been deemed invalid, and the decision on the disqualification of 16 MLAs is still pending. I had requested officials to be cautious about the government's directives since they might turn out to be invalid, and the officers will have to bear the consequences later. However, I have now learned that the police have been instructed to file a case against me."

“I have decided to face the legal action,” he added.