Shiv Sena UBT MLA Ravindra Waikar Skips 2nd Summon To Appear Before ED In Connection With In ₹500 Cr Money Laundering Probe

Ravindra Dattaram Waikar | Facebook

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Ravindra Waikar skipped the second summons to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday in alleged connection with a money laundering case related to an under-construction luxury hotel in Jogeshwari. Sources indicate that his lawyer approached ED officials on Monday seeking an exemption on health grounds, stating that he is unwell to appear before ED officials. As of now, no exemption has been granted by the ED and likely to issue another fresh summons to Ravindra Waikar after he skipped the second summons.

When attempting to contact Ravindra Waikar for a comment, he was unavailable. Currently, he is attending the Shivsena state adhiveshan in Nashik with Uddhav Thakre and other UBT party leaders.

Waikar Sought More Time To Appear Before ED

Waikar failed to appear before the ED on the 17th of January despite the first summons and requested a one-month exemption, citing health issues and stating that he is unwell. Notably, he did not provide any medical certificate, according to ED sources.

Sources suggest that Waikar's request for exemption lacked sufficient justification, leading to his re-summoning for Tuesday. However, he again skipped the second summons.

ED Searches At Waikar's Premises

Recently Enforcement Directorate(ED) carried out a search operation at the residence of Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Ravindra Waikar and affiliated entities, as part of a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the construction of a luxury hotel in the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) area of the city. The case centers on the construction of the hotel, reportedly in violation of Waikar's agreement with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), with accusations suggesting the Sena leader's involvement in a Rs 500 crore scam.