Shiv Sena UBT Leader Aaditya Thackeray Raises Questions On Approved Projects Worth Over ₹40,000 Crore By State Cabinet

Shiv Sena UBT Aaditya Thackeray | X/@AUThackeray

The tripartite Mahayuti government, which was by far on autopilot mode until recently, has lately become the buzzword for action, announcing a slew of projects — mostly infrastructure, seemingly blind to financial constraints and the red flags raised by the finance department. At the state cabinet meeting on September 30, infrastructure projects worth over Rs 40,000 crore were approved. Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray raised a few questions on a project recently approved by the state cabinet on Thursday, Thackeray asked.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) confirms the PMs presence at an event only after obtaining detailed information. In this case, what information had the PMO sought and had it verified whether all the necessary permissions had been obtained for the project, Thackeray wanted to know.

Speaking about the road concretisation project in Mumbai, he said though the project was launched two years ago, just nine per cent of the work had been completed, which was revealed through RTL How could the PM inaugurate or grace groundbreaking ceremonies for such projects, Thackeray queried.

The PM is going to perform the ground-breaking ceremony for the Thane-Borivli tunnel project though the contractor has provided a bank guarantee from a bank in the West Indies. Has the RBI allowed such a bank guarantee, Thackeray asked, raising the issue of the propriety of the PM in officiating such events.

Training his guns on Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) next, Thackeray said, though the ‘bhumi pujan’ for the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Smarak in the Arabian Sea was done in 2017, nothing had moved further, except cost escalation.

Similarly, many projects including metro works had either been delayed or stuck on various grounds. He warned that after the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government came to power, it would conduct a thorough probe and the administrative head of the agency would have to face inquiry.

Meanwhile, it is being said that the contractor for the Thane-Borivali project was asked to obtain bank guarantee from a national bank, which is under the jurisdiction of Indian courts and governed by Indian laws. Questions are also being raised over the cost escalation of the project, which was pegged at Rs 14,400 crore a few months ago but now, the state cabinet has approved Rs 18,800.40 crore for it.