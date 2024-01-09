Shiv Sena UBT, Congress Spar Over South Mumbai Constituency; Raut Says 'No Clashes' |

Mumbai: The South Mumbai Lok Sabha constituency has become a bone of contention between the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Congress, both of whom are members of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut said his party's candidate has won the past two elections from this constituency and there is no way it will surrender it to any another party.

Congress To Field Milind Deora

However, the Congress is keen on fielding Milind Deora, former MP from the constituency and ex-Union minister. Before Milind, his late father Murli Deora had represented this seat for several years.

The Congress believes that Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant won only on the support of the BJP. But since the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the BJP have parted ways his chances of performing a hat-trick are slim, the Congress thinks.

Differences within the MVA have come to the surface in several other constituencies. Raut is very disparaging of the state leadership of the Congress and said his party will talk only to the central leadership of the party.

Seat Sharing Talks Almost Done, Says Raut

Amid intensifying preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Shiv Sena (UBT faction) leader Sanjay Raut earlier this week said that his party's talks on seat sharing with Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena, and Prakash Ambedkar (Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi chief) are almost done.

#WATCH | Mumbai: On seat sharing with INDIA bloc parties, Shiv Sena (UBT faction) leader Sanjay Raut says, "I had a discussion with the senior leaders of the party who are a part of the high-level committee. In a few days, we'll sit with the committee formed by Congress president… pic.twitter.com/ZNg0D6TDWe — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2024

'I Don't See Any Clashes,' Says Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut

"I discussed with the senior leaders of the party who are a part of the high-level committee. In a few days, we'll sit with the committee formed by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and our primary discussions will come to an end... Our talks on seat sharing with Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena, and Prakash Ambedkar (Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi chief) are almost done. It has been a very positive discussion. We can't see any clashes in the four parties...We are in talks with Congress and Prakash Ambedkar," said Shiv Sena (UBT faction) leader Sanjay Raut.