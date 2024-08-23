 Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray Disagrees With Bombay HC Order; MVA Calls Off Maharashtra Bandh On August 24; VIDEO
Addressing a press conference, Thackeray said the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has called off the August 24 (Saturday) bandh after the HC order, but leaders and workers from opposition parties will protest against the Mahayuti government with black bands tied around their mouth across the state.

PTIUpdated: Friday, August 23, 2024, 09:08 PM IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray | File

Mumbai, Aug 23: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday expressed disagreement with a Bombay High Court order restraining political parties from calling a bandh, but asserted the opposition bloc MVA has withdrawn its proposed shutdown in Maharashtra on Saturday over a sexual abuse case in a school.

The former CM, whose party is a constituent of the MVA, said he will also join the protest. "We don't agree with the High Court order on bandh," Thackeray maintained.

Earlier in the day, the HC restrained political parties or individuals from proceeding with a Maharashtra bandh over the sexual assault incident, on August 24 or any future date, saying such a protest will paralyse normal life.

A division bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Amit Borkar said if political parties and individuals were not restrained from proceeding with the call for bandh on Saturday, huge losses, not only in terms of economy and business but also essential services and basic amenities, including health services will occur, which needs to be prevented.

The MVA alliance had called for a shutdown across the state on August 24 to protest against the alleged sexual assault of two kindergarten girls at a school in Badlapur in Thane district. The MVA comprises the Shiv Sena (UBT), the Congress and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP).

