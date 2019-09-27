Shiv Sena, too, comes out in support

Mumbai: In another embarrassment for the BJP, the Shiv Sena has come forward in support of NCP chief Sharad Pawar. The endorsement has come on the heels of the testimonial of social activist Anna Hazare.

An astute politician, Pawar has not missed the opportunity to make out a case of a principled politician being hounded by the powers that be – the Delhi sultanate.

At the same time, he has asserted in a tweet that though he will cooperate with the ED, he will not yield before the Delhi ‘takht’ – a throwback to the hallowed tradition of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj – which is likely to capture the popular imagination.

The Sena cannot go against the tide. Sanjay Raut, a Member of Parliament of the Shiv Sena Sena, retweeted Pawar’s tweet, giving a clear signal that it is with the NCP leader in this moment of crisis. Pawar and the Thacekray family have always shared a good personal rapport despite being political adversaries.

While speaking at Navi Mumbai on Thursday, in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had taunted the BJP by reminding its ally that Sena had never indulged in politics of vendetta.

When BJP National President Amit Shah recently questioned Pawar’s contribution to Maharashtra's development, Sena had countered him in its mouthpiece Saamna. "Nobody can deny Pawar's contribution to the development of Maharashtra," Sena had said in its mouthpiece.